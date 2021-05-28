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Joe Biden and Gavin Newsom BRIBE Californian Voters with Printed Money
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200 views • May 28, 2021
With the recall effort against horrific California governor, Gavin Newsom, in full affect, the Democratic national committee and Joe Biden have come to the rescue, sending blue states tons of printed and inflated money via the Covid relief bill, to bail out the irresponsible and horrible politicians that have destroyed their economies. California will be spending this money by way of a bribe, in an effort to keep crony leftist and identity Arian, Gavin Newsom, in power.
#gavinnewsom #politics #bribe
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#gavinnewsom #politics #bribe
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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