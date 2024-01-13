Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BOOK OF REVELATION SERIES #22
channel image
TheREDWords
4 Subscribers
33 views
Published 19 hours ago

In the previous chapter of Revelation God has thoroughly dealt with the origin of evil and its affects upon earth dwellers. Now God dives headlong into the world's false religious systems and how their clergy lead people to worship other humans or 'things', and not God. In Revelation, chapter 17 we meet the whore who, for millennia, has swept mankind away from God's will.

Transcripts are located on the www.TheREDWords.website/LISTEN page, just click the TRANSCRIPTS button.

Keywords
christianchristianityprophecyreligionbabylonprophesyrevelationactsromethe vaticanroman catholic churchroman empireantiochgods lovenew roman empirejesus savesrevelation chapter 17the whorepurple and scarlet robesman made religion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket