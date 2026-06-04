The Uber Ressurections: Redux

Remember when Spiderman: No Way Home and The Matrix Resurrections were topical? That explains this mess. This was the second version after my presumptive, entitled ex-friend pissed and moaned about the video and demanded edits - even when I had to squeeze blood out of a stone to get him to do even film it with me in the first place. Not that I'm still bitter about it.





A.k.a "Uber Rebooted"





Bryan and Lenny are back from the dead. Just, because.





Rasta Man and Dr. Huggy Bear confirmed to make a return! Cinema audience bark loudly like seals at their appearance. Watch der box office explod.





Sound Effect:

Magical Portal Open

alanmcki





https://freesound.org/people/alanmcki...





Check out my estranged friend's YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/user/SuctionCupHands/featured



