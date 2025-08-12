The Epistle Of Paul The Apostle To The Romans Part #2-NOW THE END BEGINS-AUG 12 2025

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we begin our look at the epistle of the apostle Paul to the Romans, and settle in to learn some hardcore, strong meat Bible doctrine. A study in Romans will show us the New Testament doctrines of salvation, redemption, sanctification, justification, predestination, adoption, regeneration, and glorification. Remember the Ethiopian eunuch from our study in the Book of Acts? He got saved with salvation by grace through faith by reading in the book of Isaiah. Another salient point to keep in mind that Paul is the apostle to the Romans, and not Peter as the Roman Catholic church falsely claims he is. There is no biblical record that Peter was ever in Rome.





TONIGHT’S STUDY: In the second half of Romans 1, Paul gives a blistering rebuke of just about everything so accepted in our day by lukewarm Laodicean Christians. In chapter 2, we see a special emphasis on judging, judgment and the Judgment of God who as Paul will say later, is “no respecter of persons”. Paul ‘lets it fly’ on the Jew and the Gentile with equal fervor. This is Part #2 in a Series.