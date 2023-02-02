Telepathic exercise - Solve the unsolvable conflict

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En exercise in telepathic trauma healing, where Ole Klit Blente guides us in solving so-called unsolvable conflicts, and shows how we can get out of the backwater to become free to act.
Leave a comment if you tried the exercise, and let us know what you experienced!
If you want to learn more, check out our web-page www.innate.one
We host online courses and workshops, and also offer 1-1 teaching sessions as well as healing sessions. Please reach out if you want to know more.
The book 'Trauma is a thing of the past' is available through Amazon