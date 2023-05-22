Moms on a Mission | Guest: Dr. Richard Bosshardt | Canceled | CRT | American College of Surgery Calls Surgeons and Surgery Racist

We welcome Dr. Richard Bosshardt to Moms on a Mission who has been a physician for 45 years. He proudly serves as a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, the oldest and largest organization in the world, founded in 1913. As a Fellow, he explains that you are attempting to practice at the highest level of surgery. The original mission statement of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) was to heal all with skill and fidelity (trust). Dr. Bosshardt shares his heart wrenching story about how he was canceled by the American College of Surgeons by banning him for life from not only all communication with the General Surgery discussion forums, but access to the membership directory, and even his own private messages for simply sharing his concern of elevating diversity and inclusion above excellence, especially in surgery.







