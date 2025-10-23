The True Meaning of "The Lord of the Rings"

In this 8th anniversary remastered interview, Stefan Molyneux and Dr. Duke Pesta discuss J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings," exploring the impact of World Wars on themes of heroism and morality. They analyze the symbolism of the One Ring and contrast characters like Frodo with collective failures. This conversation encourages reflection on the enduring lessons of courage and integrity within Tolkien’s works. Tune in for a compelling exploration of his literary legacy.





