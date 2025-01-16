Roman Milyushkevich: Co-Founder of HasData on Building a Startup | Spread Great Ideas Podcast

Roman is an entrepreneur, incredibly curious, an engineer, a father of two, and, as it relates to this podcast, he's the co-founder of HasData.com — a brand that I've personally invested in.

In this episode we talk about his entrepreneurial journey, what HasData is, who uses it, who should use it, and what's next for the brand.

If you're an SEO geek, a digital entrepreneur, or you own a marketing agency, then this podcast is, most likely, for you.

Welcome, Roman.

Favorite Roman Milyushkevich Quote

"At the very beginning, we closely followed our competitors and tried to replicate their features. And I wouldn't recommend doing this in the long run. It could be okay in the very beginning, but I realized we have different customers with different needs. So listen to your customers and their needs."

- Roman Milyushkevich

Additional Resources

HasData: https://hasdata.com

Roman Milyushkevich on LinkedIn: rmilyushkevich

#webscraping #saas #seotools