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Superintendent Secret Exposed! The parents had to coordinate this because they only get 30 seconds to speak
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191 views • October 23, 2021
Kristi Leigh TV
After illegal mask mandates, pornographic book distribution, illegally keeping parents out of school board meetings and retaliatory arrests of two fathers - an army veteran and a pastor-parents showed up in full force to confront the school board. See how the board reacts when faced with a safety issue they've been trying to keep hidden - the temporary restraining order granted against the Superintendent of Round Rock ISD for allegedly assaulting his pregnant former mistress and trying to force her to get a an abortion.
After illegal mask mandates, pornographic book distribution, illegally keeping parents out of school board meetings and retaliatory arrests of two fathers - an army veteran and a pastor-parents showed up in full force to confront the school board. See how the board reacts when faced with a safety issue they've been trying to keep hidden - the temporary restraining order granted against the Superintendent of Round Rock ISD for allegedly assaulting his pregnant former mistress and trying to force her to get a an abortion.
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