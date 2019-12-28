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WaPo media critic slams MSNBC host for 'rooting' for Steele dossier
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6 views • December 28, 2019
Eric Wemple writes that when 'small bits of news arose in favor of the dossier,' MSNBC host Rachel Maddow 'pumped air into them'; reaction from Victor Davis Hanson, senior fellow at the Hoover Institution.
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