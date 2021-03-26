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Rise of the Fomosexuals | Ride and Roast
Redonkulas.com Productions
Redonkulas.com Productions
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216 views • March 26, 2021
What happens when you decide you want to become a DNA receptacle after you’re married and you still want your husband to finance it? Well, when you’re a woman, you can get the internet to write propaganda!

Featuring music by TeknoAXE’s Royalty Free Music
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Book Two of "The Jericho Files" is here! Download for Kindle or get a Paperback copy today!
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Video Throwbacks
They Always Want More
https://www.redonkulas.com/post/they-always-want-more
The Long Game
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w-NEcvqum3w
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