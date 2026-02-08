LONG BEFORE JEFFREY EPSTEIN 🔞 THERE WAS THE MᴄMARTIN PRESCHOOL IN MANHATTAN BEACH, CALIFORNIA

🚨Long before Epstein, there was McMartin preschool, in Manhattan Beach California.





Many Children testified to underground tunnels and satanic ritual abuse, and sexual abuse and torture beneath the preschool, and years later, archaeological digs revealed structures consistent with what they described.





As more truths come to light today, many are realizing these stories weren’t false… just inconvenient.





Good God, what world are we living in y’all??💔





Source: https://x.com/BBMagaMom/status/2019999896577691685