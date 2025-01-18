HOW EXACTLY DID THIS PACIFIC PALISADES NEIGHBORHOOD SURVIVE IMMOLATION❓

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There have been some theories about what may have contributed to the Los Angeles Pacific Palisades fires
The media goes up in a helicopter and while filming shows footage I think they may come to regret broadcasting
They say the fire didn’t get into this area but something isn’t adding up
Source: https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1880378090586624401
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9h4f9x
C40 is a global network of mayors of the world’s leading cities that are united in action to confront the climate crisis.