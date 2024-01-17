I Will only have kids if I win the Lotto, the complex interplay of economic realities

To Watch Full Episode and to watch live Every Saturday ! Go here ! - https://odysee.com/@MikeMartins:7/Mikeinthenight542:3

Sandy's son and his fiancée express hesitation about having children unless they win the lottery.

Young couples perceive having children as a luxury or lifestyle choice that requires financial stability.

Concerns about economic conditions, housing affordability, and the difficulty in achieving a comfortable lifestyle impact the decision to have children.

Reference to the historical perspective that having a family was traditionally embraced.

Delayed or reconsidered parenthood due to financial concerns in the current economic landscape.

Discussion on the biological and instinctual aspect of having children.

Reference to biblical narratives, including Noah's flood and the story of Lot, to provide context on navigating challenges throughout history.

Emphasis on the complex interplay of economic realities, personal choices, and societal expectations in deciding to start a family in the modern world.









