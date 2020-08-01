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Jesus Heals the Daughter of the Syro-Phoenician Woman.
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13 views • August 01, 2020
This video was done at the approximate location where Jesus healed the Syro-Phoenician Woman's Daughter in the city of Tyre. This is part of a series called Jesus 19 Healings, which covers all of the healing miracles Jesus performed during His time on the earth. You can find these healing miracles plus current day healing miracles at miraclemapper.com
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