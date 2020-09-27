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I'm FORCED Into Quarantine By The Canadian Government! - They've IMPRISONED Me In My Home!
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89 views • September 27, 2020
World Alternative Media

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Josh Sigurdson reports on his enforced 14 day quarantine in Canada following crossing the border from the United States.

Due to a multitude of reasons, we cannot afford to live in the United States, so we're heading to Montenegro to save money and avoid the insanity of the Americas. In doing so, as Canadians, we have to go to Canada first. The problem? Canada enforces the Quarantine Act on anyone returning from the United States.

As soon as we crossed the border, we were essentially arrested, forced to wear a mask in our car and had our vehicle ransacked. We were then threatened with 3 years in prison and a 1 million dollar fine if we did not obey the state, wear a mask from the border to the house and not leave the house for 14 days. In fact, they told us that we couldn't even go on our porch, though we've debunked this. We're allowed in our yard, but they claimed we weren't at the border.

They continue to enforce this and call us to ensure "compliance."

We are trying to be calm, but this is another level of tyranny. It's on a level we haven't seen in the first world for many many decades. The worst we've seen in the modern world, that's for sure. Especially considering this problem is world wide.

In this video we break down how this is effecting us, how this is costing us money and how the government is abusing our basic freedoms.

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
2020
Keywords
maskquarantinelockdownjosh sigurdsoncovid-19canadian governmentworld alternative media
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