I'm FORCED Into Quarantine By The Canadian Government! - They've IMPRISONED Me In My Home!

World Alternative MediaPFT PRIVACY PROTECTOR:JOIN US On BitChute:JOIN US On Flote:JOIN US On LBRY:Josh Sigurdson reports on his enforced 14 day quarantine in Canada following crossing the border from the United States.Due to a multitude of reasons, we cannot afford to live in the United States, so we're heading to Montenegro to save money and avoid the insanity of the Americas. In doing so, as Canadians, we have to go to Canada first. The problem? Canada enforces the Quarantine Act on anyone returning from the United States.As soon as we crossed the border, we were essentially arrested, forced to wear a mask in our car and had our vehicle ransacked. We were then threatened with 3 years in prison and a 1 million dollar fine if we did not obey the state, wear a mask from the border to the house and not leave the house for 14 days. In fact, they told us that we couldn't even go on our porch, though we've debunked this. We're allowed in our yard, but they claimed we weren't at the border.They continue to enforce this and call us to ensure "compliance."We are trying to be calm, but this is another level of tyranny. It's on a level we haven't seen in the first world for many many decades. The worst we've seen in the modern world, that's for sure. Especially considering this problem is world wide.In this video we break down how this is effecting us, how this is costing us money and how the government is abusing our basic freedoms.Stay tuned for more from WAM!JOIN Our NEW Newsletter HERE:FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:FIND OUR CoinTree page here:GET YOUR TICKETS To AnarchoVegas 2020 and use promo code WAM to save 10%!JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:We will soon be doing subscriber only content!Video edited by Josh SigurdsonFeaturing:Josh SigurdsonGraphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh SigurdsonVisit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.comLIKE us on Facebook here:Follow us on Twitter here:FIND US ON STEEMIT:DONATE HERE:Help keep independent media alive!Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!BITCOIN ADDRESS:18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNUWorld Alternative Media2020