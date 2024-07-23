© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yemeni Armed Forces:
—
Scenes of targeting an important site in Yaffa, so-called "Tel Aviv," with the "Yaffa" drone, along with scenes from the exhibition opening.
—
Notes:
0:03 - The inauguration of the exhibition of the locally-made Yaffa drone and the commencement of its operation by bombing the so-called capital of the zionist entity in response to the genocide crimes against the Palestinian people. 19/07/2024 - 13 Muharram 1446 AH
0:23 - The drone has written on it "Yaffa" and "Made in Yemen."
1:09 - "And prepare against them whatever you are able of power and of steeds of war by which you may terrify the enemy of Allah and your enemy"
1:10 - Yaffa Drone:
- Long-range
- Multi-mission
- Carries a highly explosive warhead
- Equipped with stealth systems to evade radars and air defenses.
1:18 - Scenes of the launch of the Yaffa drone towards an important target of the "israeli" occupation in the occupied area of Yaffa on 19-07-2024.
1:44 - "Allah is the Greatest! Death to America! Death to 'israel'! A curse be upon the Jews! Victory to Islam! We are at your call, O Aqsa!"