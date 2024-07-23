Yemeni Armed Forces:

Scenes of targeting an important site in Yaffa, so-called "Tel Aviv," with the "Yaffa" drone, along with scenes from the exhibition opening.

Notes:

0:03 - The inauguration of the exhibition of the locally-made Yaffa drone and the commencement of its operation by bombing the so-called capital of the zionist entity in response to the genocide crimes against the Palestinian people. 19/07/2024 - 13 Muharram 1446 AH

0:23 - The drone has written on it "Yaffa" and "Made in Yemen."

1:09 - "And prepare against them whatever you are able of power and of steeds of war by which you may terrify the enemy of Allah and your enemy"

1:10 - Yaffa Drone:

- Long-range

- Multi-mission

- Carries a highly explosive warhead

- Equipped with stealth systems to evade radars and air defenses.

1:18 - Scenes of the launch of the Yaffa drone towards an important target of the "israeli" occupation in the occupied area of Yaffa on 19-07-2024.

1:44 - "Allah is the Greatest! Death to America! Death to 'israel'! A curse be upon the Jews! Victory to Islam! We are at your call, O Aqsa!"