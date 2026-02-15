BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Flying and Applying: What the Bible Says about Heart + Spake #salvation #faith #nature #kjvonly
RobertBreakerPeterRuckman
RobertBreakerPeterRuckman
Isn't flying in nature, just beautiful when you know it (Bible Study) means the King James Bible meant Mandatory Vocalization?


Thank you GOD FOR MAKING... THE ENGLISH TEXT IN THIS. GREEK SAYS HOMOLOGEO WHICH CAN BE MENTAL ASSENT LIKE BREAKER TEACHES...


Thank you God for sending great men like Dr. Ruckman who famously said about the aforementioned Break's. "You all have to hang on my shirt tail to get a hearing in the Body of Christ." - https://archive.is/r3RIc#selection-2079.0-2083.101

Thank you to Brother Ed Carson who the Lord used to have me inspired to make these...

Thank you to... https://www.purebiblesearch.com/

salvationnaturekjv onlysinners prayerpeter ruckmanrobert breakerbiblical salvationthe cloud churchking james bible studyfaith in the bloodromans 10 9romans 10 10mandatory vocalization clubmental assentmvcwalkin and talkinflying and applyinga walk in the woodsheart and spakespake meaning kjv1 samuel 1 13 hannahjob 33 3psalm 39 3authorized version 1611
