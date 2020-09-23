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Say NO to another lockdown
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29 views • September 23, 2020
Posted on YT by Nigel Farage on 20 Sep, 2020:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mdkaq3S7nH0
The description below was posted on YT by Nigel in support of this video:
A second national lockdown would be a complete and utter catastrophe for our country. We have reached the point now where the cure has become worse than the disease itself.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mdkaq3S7nH0
The description below was posted on YT by Nigel in support of this video:
A second national lockdown would be a complete and utter catastrophe for our country. We have reached the point now where the cure has become worse than the disease itself.
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