Prophetic Update: USA from 1960's to Sept. 28, 2022

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From the early 6o's when prayer was removed from public schools by the "most hated woman in America" to today's perversions, plagues, pandemics and wars.
The Mysterious Disappearance and Grisly Murder of Madalyn Murray O’Hair : https://delanirbartlette.medium.com/the-mysterious-disappearance-and-grisly-murder-of-madalyn-murray-ohair-6465c9f9d6ce { A must read } Meaning of Separation of Church and State https://www.freedomforuminstitute.org/about/faq/the-first-amendment-says-nothing-about-separation-of-church-and-state-or-a-wall-of-separation-between-church-and-state-where-did-this-idea-come-from-is-it-really/