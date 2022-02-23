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Dr. Yuval Noah Harari, Top Advisor to Klaus Schwab
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331 views • February 23, 2022
"Science is replacing evolution by natural selection with evolution by intelligent design. Not the intelligent design of some God above the clouds, but OUR intelligent design... Science may enable life to break out into the inorganic realm."
It does not matter if YOU believe what they are saying......THEY believe what they are saying.
It does not matter if YOU believe what they are saying......THEY believe what they are saying.
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