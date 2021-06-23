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Private Property - cornerstone of freedom
Patriots on Fire
Patriots on Fire
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82 views • June 23, 2021
Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/private-property-cornerstone-of-freedom/
American small farmers, ranchers and natural resource producers are targeted for elimination with virtually all public and much private land in the Western US becoming wilderness under Agenda 21/2030 and "Green New Deal" schemes. This includes lands that have been owned and worked by the same families for 5 or more generations, and paid for with their blood, sweat and sacrifice. This whole UN program seems so ridiculous that it would have been inconceivable to most Americans even 2 generations ago. However, 80+ years of indoctrination in government run schools promoting Marxism and progressive socialism has dumbed down American youth who are falling in line just like so many lemmings walking off the cliff.

The New World Order envisioned by these"progressives" deems property and the accumulation of wealth from hard work and personal sacrifice as a crime against humanity, openly talking about a "great reset" that will end private property and bring about their utopian Marxist society controlled by international banksters and assorted high level technocrats.

A total understanding of what constitutes private property is so much more complex than most people realize: your labor, land ownership, personal belongings, your physical body, the freedom to reason and create, the right to express the opinions and ideas that come from your mind, are all forms of private property and must be defended at all cost. The ability to speak freely and to think as you wish is also as fundamental to private property as any land ownership or personal possessions.
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private propertymarxistnew world orderagenda 21agenda 2030patriots soapboxconnecting the dotsdan happel
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