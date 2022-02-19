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Today’s Tipping Point? And why did they fail to fix things around the Second World War?
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20 views • February 19, 2022
Jeff Deist - President, Mises Institute
https://mises.org/profile/jeff-deist
One of the saddest dynamics of 20th-century history entails the “Old Right”, the group of mainly Republicans rolled into near-insignificance by the power of the 1930s New Deal.
This weak flank, however, included some of the greatest minds of the century, if not all of history: Albert Jay Nock, H.L. Mencken, Garet Garrett, John Flynn, Isabel Patterson, George Schuyler, and Rose Wilder Lane. They feared a growing fascism led by FDR and the nation’s biggest businesses - creating a war economy without a war (at least until 1941). Even big government Republicans like Hoover feared what was happening in the New Deal, but Democrats faced little opposition than to their terrifying growth of the State.
And now once again, people fear what’s happening to our country. With the Trucker protests and poll-driven retreat by Democrats from their draconian rhetoric, has humanity reached a tipping point? Can we move the scales from fascism to freedom? And what lessons does the Old Right have for today’s freedom advocates?
Jeff Deist, former counsel to former Congressman Ron Paul, has helped the Mises Institute produce amazing content over recent years on the history of cronyism, the unholy merger of big business and the state. Of course, one of the saddest examples of cronyism occurred with the New Deal.
Please join us on the 17th and learn how the intellectuals in the Old Right combatted the fascists, and what we can learn from them to better restore our freedom today.
Be sure to check out our upcoming Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/webinars
Connect with ALL our past Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/continuing-the-conversation
https://mises.org/profile/jeff-deist
One of the saddest dynamics of 20th-century history entails the “Old Right”, the group of mainly Republicans rolled into near-insignificance by the power of the 1930s New Deal.
This weak flank, however, included some of the greatest minds of the century, if not all of history: Albert Jay Nock, H.L. Mencken, Garet Garrett, John Flynn, Isabel Patterson, George Schuyler, and Rose Wilder Lane. They feared a growing fascism led by FDR and the nation’s biggest businesses - creating a war economy without a war (at least until 1941). Even big government Republicans like Hoover feared what was happening in the New Deal, but Democrats faced little opposition than to their terrifying growth of the State.
And now once again, people fear what’s happening to our country. With the Trucker protests and poll-driven retreat by Democrats from their draconian rhetoric, has humanity reached a tipping point? Can we move the scales from fascism to freedom? And what lessons does the Old Right have for today’s freedom advocates?
Jeff Deist, former counsel to former Congressman Ron Paul, has helped the Mises Institute produce amazing content over recent years on the history of cronyism, the unholy merger of big business and the state. Of course, one of the saddest examples of cronyism occurred with the New Deal.
Please join us on the 17th and learn how the intellectuals in the Old Right combatted the fascists, and what we can learn from them to better restore our freedom today.
Be sure to check out our upcoming Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/webinars
Connect with ALL our past Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/continuing-the-conversation
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