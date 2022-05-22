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Grand Jury - The Court of Public Opinion - Day 7 - Psychology & Propaganda Grand-Jury.Net
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133 views • May 22, 2022
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Introduction
00:00:45 - Summary of Day 6 Proceedings - Judge Rui Fonseca E Castro, Portugal
00:06:48 - Introducing Professor Dr. Mattias Desmet - N. Ana Garner, USA
00:07:13 - Mass Formation & Totalitarianism - Prof. Dr. Mattias Desmet ( Psychologist, Expert in Mass Psychology )
01:21:01 - Short summary of Prof. Mattias Desmet's testimony - Viviane Fischer ( Attorney at Law, Germany )
01:21:57 - Introducing Mark Miller - Dr. Reiner Fuellmich ( Attorney at Law, Germany )
01:23:18 - Media Propaganda - Prof. Mark Crispin Miller ( Professor of Media Studies )
02:51:33 - Introducing Professor Ulrike Kammerer - Judge Rui Fonseca E Castro, Portugal
02:52:03 - PCR-Testing Update - Professor Ulrike Kammerer ( Human Biologist, Immunologist )
03:16:54 - Q&A
04:19:03 - Conclusion
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/owtFNPP9nt0m/
Introduction
00:00:45 - Summary of Day 6 Proceedings - Judge Rui Fonseca E Castro, Portugal
00:06:48 - Introducing Professor Dr. Mattias Desmet - N. Ana Garner, USA
00:07:13 - Mass Formation & Totalitarianism - Prof. Dr. Mattias Desmet ( Psychologist, Expert in Mass Psychology )
01:21:01 - Short summary of Prof. Mattias Desmet's testimony - Viviane Fischer ( Attorney at Law, Germany )
01:21:57 - Introducing Mark Miller - Dr. Reiner Fuellmich ( Attorney at Law, Germany )
01:23:18 - Media Propaganda - Prof. Mark Crispin Miller ( Professor of Media Studies )
02:51:33 - Introducing Professor Ulrike Kammerer - Judge Rui Fonseca E Castro, Portugal
02:52:03 - PCR-Testing Update - Professor Ulrike Kammerer ( Human Biologist, Immunologist )
03:16:54 - Q&A
04:19:03 - Conclusion
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/owtFNPP9nt0m/
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