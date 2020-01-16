ION US - The Map to US Civil War II: More Mile Posts Ahead 01.15.2020

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We're in the "cold" portion of US Civil War part II. The temperature is rising. Historically, we have yet to pass all of the mile markers before the thermometer pops. Can we avoid a scorcher or are we doomed to walk the crucible? Even at ever increasing speeds towards devastation, we're not there yet. Let's keep it that way, yeah?



All this right after a recap and the news from around Oregon today.



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