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Russell Bentley at OUTDOOR MARKET (CIVILIAN AREA) Donetsk B$MBED by US-BACKED UKROP NAZIS 031322 NEXT DAY the Big one Tochka-U ballistic missile Hit.
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283 views • March 22, 2022
On Sunday March 13th, US-backed ukrop (Ukraine) nazis bombed an outdoor market a mile west of my home. The market had closed 15 minutes earlier, and thank God, no one was killed or injured. The next day, at 12 noon, Ukrops bombed central Donetsk with a Tochka-U ballistic missile with a 1,000 pound cluster bomb warhead. 21 civilians were killed dozens injured.
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