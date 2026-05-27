The Cursed Tunnel of Pearl Harbor

Some doors at Pearl Harbor were never meant to open after midnight.





Guards whispered about an old tunnel beneath the base… a place filled with strange voices, footsteps in the dark, and something still calling from below decades after the war ended.





One young soldier ignored the warning.

Then the tunnel opened by itself.





This clip is only the beginning.





🎧 Full episode available in the link in description.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/4srJA5jRqJgOQFlxar9awv?si=8c059d397c394333





#PearlHarbor #MilitaryHorror #GhostStories #UrbanLegend #HauntedPlaces



