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Mandalas - Teletuesday Improvisation
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31 views • April 27, 2021
Here is a #teletuesday improvisation on my G&L ASAT. This one is composed of two guitar tracks and a drum track via Superior Drummer's independent EZX. In this improvisation I programmed the drums first then played whatever came to mind at the time. I generally kept the tones lower for the main track then brought in a more treble track towards the middle of the song to harmonize with the main track.
Thanks for listening :-)
Thanks for listening :-)
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