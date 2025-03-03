BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Breaking Out Of Our Dream Spell | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 44
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
56 followers
1
37 views • 2 months ago

We must break out of the dream spell


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


- We are witnessing the take down of the satanic global cabal


- No law written that contradicts the Constitution is legal - IRS & FED RES

unconstitutional and being dismantled


- How much of the Epstein list will be revealed at first? And why a partial release?


- Six year deltas coming to pass – the plan unfolds


- New media pool coming into WH Press Room and podcasters and others to

GITMO


- We must hold this new administrations feet to the fire keeping a watchful eye


- How will the masses be processed through civilian and military justice systems


- The first arrest will send shock waves – still waiting


- Reporting from GITMO will be a game changer in this information war


- Military justice, laws and orders vs Civilian laws and justice


- Trump mirrors McKinley and Roosevelt on economic front


- Explosion of wealth creation coming to Americans with DJT’s economic

transformations


- Humanitarian efforts will escalate down the line


- Expand your thinking - Shut off the noise step out of norms within the matrix


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
federal reservewhite house presstrump economyconstitutional lawhumanitarian effortsinformation warwealth creationglobal cabalepstein listmilitary justiceirs unconstitutionalcivilian courtsgitmo reportingmedia shiftdeep state takedownfirst arrest impactsix-year deltasadministration accountability
