Breaking Out Of Our Dream Spell | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 44

We must break out of the dream spell
- We are witnessing the take down of the satanic global cabal
- No law written that contradicts the Constitution is legal - IRS & FED RES
unconstitutional and being dismantled
- How much of the Epstein list will be revealed at first? And why a partial release?
- Six year deltas coming to pass – the plan unfolds
- New media pool coming into WH Press Room and podcasters and others to
GITMO
- We must hold this new administrations feet to the fire keeping a watchful eye
- How will the masses be processed through civilian and military justice systems
- The first arrest will send shock waves – still waiting
- Reporting from GITMO will be a game changer in this information war
- Military justice, laws and orders vs Civilian laws and justice
- Trump mirrors McKinley and Roosevelt on economic front
- Explosion of wealth creation coming to Americans with DJT’s economic
transformations
- Humanitarian efforts will escalate down the line
- Expand your thinking - Shut off the noise step out of norms within the matrix
