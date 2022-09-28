Safe and Effective: A Second Opinion (2022) LIVE PREMIERE | Oracle Films | News Uncut

If you'd like to see more independent projects like this happen in the future, or you feel inclined, you can donate to us here: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/oraclefilms





Safe and Effective: A Second Opinion shines a light on Covid-19 vaccine injuries and bereavements, but also to takes an encompassing look at the systemic failings that appear to have enabled them. We look at leading analysis of pharmaceutical trials, the role of the MHRA in regulating these products, the role of the SAGE behavioural scientists in influencing policy and the role of the media and Big Tech companies in suppressing free and open debate on the subject.