#maui #oprah #oprahwinfrey #wildfire





Support this channel to get access to perks:

https://www.youtube.com/@HustleBitch





/ @hustlebitch





To help you with with your Hustle:





📈📈 Get up to 12 Free Stocks valued between $34 and $30,600 when you open and fund a new Stock Account: https://a.webull.com/i/HustleBitch





Disclaimer:

I am not a CPA, lawyer or financial planner. The material in these videos is not to be interpreted as tax, legal, financial or other advice and may be outdated or inaccurate; it is your duty to check all the details on your own. This is a Youtube video for entertainment purposes ONLY. If you need advice, please contact a trained CPA, lawyer, financial planner or the correct professional. Linked items may create a financial benefit for this channel. Any use of other media is by fair-use or license only.









BREAKING NEWS: Oprah Winfrey INVESTIGATED for Maui Fires!





In today's video we're gonna be taking a look about why people are asking for Oprah Winfrey to be investigated for the Maui Hawaii fires and many more things that are going on behind the scenes that will leave you either raising your eyebrow, or pointing your finger. Be sure to watch until the end to see some things you certainly will not want to miss.





Oprah has been one of the top trending topics on Twitter this week and we’re looking into why that is. Oprah’s CBS media crew was denied entry into a Hawaiian wildfire shelter however, someone inside capture footage of Oprah, handing out supplies for displaced Maui residents.





Oprah has been one of the top trending topics on Twitter this week and we’re looking into why that is.





let's start off with Matt Wallace’s viral tweet that said:





Oprah Winfrey Has Been Buying Up Land in Maui Like Crazy





520-acre plot for $3.89 million (2023)





330 acres for $2.47 million (2023)





Two 10-acre swaths of land for $100,000 each (2022)





IN THE LAST FEW YEARS SHE HAS GONE FROM ABOUT 100 ACRES OF LAND IN MAUI TO OVER 1000 ACRES!





Then All of A Sudden Out of Nowhere A Fire Comes And Destroys Many Homes Near Her But Her Land Remains Untouched!





SOUND FAMILIAR?!?!?!





IN 2017 AN EXTREMELY DEADLY FIRE DESTROYED MANY HOMES NEAR OPRAH’S MONTECITO MANSION BUT HER PROPERTY REMAINED UNTOUCHED!!!!!





AFTER 2017 OPRAH CONTINUED EXPANDING HER LAND IN MONTECITO TO OVER 70 ACRES… INCLUDING BUYING A 4-ACRE COMPLEX (IN 2019) THAT WAS DESTROYED BY MUDSLIDES ONLY A FEW WEEKS AFTER THAT 2017 FIRE.





Locals in Maui Were Refusing To Sell Their Land To The Elites

￼

The Part of The Island Mainly Destroyed By The Fires Was Prime Area Right Next To Lavish Mega-Mansions

￼

Now, A Lot of Those Locals Are Forced To Sell Their Land and Many Tragically Died in The Flames

￼

Oprah Winfrey Has A Luxury Mansion in Maui; It’s Completely Fine





Jeff Bezos Has A Luxury Mansion in Maui; It’s Completely Fine





Lady Gaga Has A Luxury Mansion in Maui; It’s Completely Fine





Bill Gates Has A Luxury Mansion in Maui; It’s Completely Fine





Morgan Freeman Has A Luxury Mansion in Maui; It’s Completely Fine





Will Smith Has A Luxury Mansion in Maui; It’s Completely Fine





Julia Roberts Has A Luxury Mansion in Maui; It’s Completely Fine





HOW DID THE FIRE KNOW TO AVOID THE MOST EXPENSIVE MANSIONS?





There are many theories circulating as to what exactly happened in Maui with evidence pointing to the fact that it could have been people with government

ties. On the other end there are also allegations that this was actually done by people who didn't want tourists in Hawaii. Natives

of Hawaii who want to try to get rid of the rich people who are taking all of the oceanfront land. Another theory is that this was a land grab by the wealthy.





A Hawaii fire survivor and a first hand witness spoke out saying “this was not a natural disaster".





There seems to be quite a number of people uploading similar videos.





What does President Joe Biden have to say about the Maui fire? Reporters nearly GASPED as Joe Biden ran from their questions about the rising count of Americans DEAD from the Maui wildfire disaster. Biden was asked about the devastating Maui fires and replied with ‘no comment.’





- Thousands displaced.

- 2200 structures destroyed.

- 96 confirmed dead, and this number is expected to rise into the thousands.

Endless Billions for Ukraine including $200 million more today, but President Joe Biden doesn’t even have a comment for Maui.