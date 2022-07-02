WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODY COVERS SUN (NASA SAYS MOON) / 6.5 QUAKE PHILIPPINES / NEW MADRID WARNING

Brandon cory Nagley.





Jun 30, 2022 BREAKING NEWS-WORMWOOD-PLANET X SYSTEM BODY ECLIPSES THE SUN (NASA SAYS COVERS WITH LIES SAYING IT WAS THE "MOON" ON 6/29/22) THERE ARE "NO REGULAR SUN-MOON ECLIPSES" FOR JUNE 2022!!!!6.5 QUAKE HITS PHILIPPINES (AS ALWAYS USGS DOWNGRADES THE REAL MAGNITUDE)/NEW MADRID FAULTLINE WARNING-SOUTH CAROLINA 10 QUAKES WITHIN HOURS!!!!/READ BELOW. Today is now 6/30/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights: Breaking news coming out of the Philippines, on the same day today the Philippines got a new dictator president who is the son of dictator Ferdinand Marcos who declared martial law in the Philippines on my birthday September 23rd years ago in the Philippines and beat and tortured and imprisoned innocent people, the same day the Ex dictators son just took over the Philippines as president today also a 6.5 Quake that woke people up in North Philippines also felt near Taiwan and was downgraded by usgs as always to hide truth why these quakes are hitting and how many , a large 6.5 quake ( lindol) slammed the Philippines.... And yes its true size was 6.5 not a 6.0 as USGS tried covering up. Many on Twitter in the Philippines said it was powerful and woke them up... Also major breaking news that NASA came out in an article you'll all see that NASA strangely allowed the footage to be seen and whats funny is they are completely lying about it. On June 29th 2022 nasa first said ( oh yes the sun surprisingly eclipsed the sun " UNEXPECTEDLY" and could quote " ONLY BE SEEN IN A CERTAIN PART OF SPACE AND ONLY BY THEIR ROCKET OR CRAFT" As their article they came out with the same day the solar eclipse happened said.... Me and others have shown it more than once the past 4-5 or 6 years of large planet x system bodies passing the sun as there more than one large planet x system body going around our sun, moon and earth and the planet x system has multiple planets... Moons... Asteroid debris by millions from planet xs debri tail that stretches the length of Jupiter .. And other objects that have come in with the planet x system like a magnetar which is a neutron star what are called ( planet killers) as an example sitting behind earth with what I found to be 1 large and 1 small planet x system bodies behind earth that are shooting waves of energy and radiation at earth along with the magnetar I just mentioned... And other bodies that came in...so you'll all see NOT your moon but a large planet x system body that NASA lied about calling just our moon which so others know there was not supposed to be any solar eclipses planned for this month June of 2022 NONE... They are showing you what's coming and covering it up with a lie story lol .... Though soon they can't hide it anymore..and yes the big reason as I said before, a huge reason that NASA uses a patented solar simulator ( actually more than 1) near or over the real sun not including what we know from NASA patents of a moon simulator is so you all don't see what's eclipsing the sun on a daily basis and so you don't see what's around the sun or moon daily. In soith Carolina they have had more than 10 quakes within a 2-3 day period as many don't know there's volcanic magma chambers under south Carolina where people walk in a volcanic park also it shows that the new Madrid faultline that reaches to like 20 minutes below me is ready to blow again as it did in the past though this time it'll rip the United States open like a can of worms so heads up!!!! .. Plus more... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section with my pinned main notes.













Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tfhOSdOJA7A



