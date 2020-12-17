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"Zuckerberg Paid for the Election Judges, Purchased the Drop Boxes & Paid Local Officials Who Boarded Up Windows to Counting Room. Purchased the machines—Dominion & otherwise."
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151 views • December 17, 2020
"Zuckerberg paid for the election judges, purchased drop boxes, (contrary to state law), paid local officials who boarded up the windows to counting room. Purchased the machines—Dominion & otherwise."
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