Prevent Brain Degeneration Naturally

0:00 Introduction
0:20 Brain Degeneration:
0:43 Major Symptoms of Brain Degeneration
1:04 Major Causes of Brain Degeneration
3:04 Blood Sugar Imbalances
4:44 Environmental Toxicity
4:28 Sedentary Lifestyle
4:53 Chronic Stress and Poor Sleep Habits
6:18 Gut Infections and Dysbiosis
7:26 Anti-Inflammatory Diet
8:03 Intermittent Fasting
8:27 Getting Into Ketosis From Time to Time
9:14 Prioritize Good Sleep
9:49 Reduce Stress
10:00 Regular Movement and Exercise
10:43 Support Gut Health
11:19 Reduce Your Toxic Load
11:58 Neurobic Exercises
12:15 Use Magnesium
12:50 Use Omega-3 Fatty Acids
13:17 Use Mitochondrial Support Nutrients
13:40 Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy
14:01 Final Thoughts
14:32 Consultation & More Info
