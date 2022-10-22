Prevent Brain Degeneration Naturally

To book a consultation go to my website





0:00 Introduction

0:20 Brain Degeneration:

0:43 Major Symptoms of Brain Degeneration

1:04 Major Causes of Brain Degeneration

3:04 Blood Sugar Imbalances

4:44 Environmental Toxicity

4:28 Sedentary Lifestyle

4:53 Chronic Stress and Poor Sleep Habits

6:18 Gut Infections and Dysbiosis

7:26 Anti-Inflammatory Diet

8:03 Intermittent Fasting

8:27 Getting Into Ketosis From Time to Time

9:14 Prioritize Good Sleep

9:49 Reduce Stress

10:00 Regular Movement and Exercise

10:43 Support Gut Health

11:19 Reduce Your Toxic Load

11:58 Neurobic Exercises

12:15 Use Magnesium

12:50 Use Omega-3 Fatty Acids

13:17 Use Mitochondrial Support Nutrients

13:40 Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

14:01 Final Thoughts

14:32 Consultation & More Info



