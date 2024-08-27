BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Breaking Curses: Deliverance Is For Christians
KandosiiMinistries
KandosiiMinistries
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • 8 months ago

In this video, we’re gonna learn about spiritual warfare, what a curse is, how to break it, and the demonic aspect of a curse. A curse is not an impersonal force that just happens to make things happen a certain way to harm you, it is a method of attack that an intelligent and personal evil spirit uses to attack your life. It is a pathway, a travel conduit, or a ticket for that evil entity to come to you into your life and even more. Once you break the curse, eliminating the pathway or entry point, the battle isn’t over until you kick out the evil entity from your life. This needs to be done by praying and speaking in the name of Jesus and on his blood.

Keywords
biblegodangeljesussalvationhealingchristianreligionfaithdemonspiritual warfaredeliveranceparanormalsupernaturalcursediscernment
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy