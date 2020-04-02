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How To Build A Talent Stack And Succeed Like Tommy Tallarico
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1 view • April 02, 2020
https://linktr.ee/IntelNation - Get my FREE Amico ebook and other links
https://amzn.to/2Upowhy - Get “How To Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big” by Scott Adams
https://nav.al/rich - Naval’s podcast and other social media links
This presentation is a different animal than my usual videos in that we are not playing or reviewing an Intellivision game. What captured my imagination about the Amico was its core philosophy of connecting with people. I wanted my channel to be about THAT. Not just the games, but the connection, and what we can ALL learn from those connections to become better people and live better lives. In the future, I’m hoping to bring in people to do just that. However, current circumstances make this very difficult, but I’m not letting that stop me! So, in this video I want to talk to you about the concept of talent stacks and how you can use them to do amazing things. Perhaps without knowing it, I believe this is exactly what Tommy has done. Who knows, maybe after watching this video, you too might be able to start your own video game company one day!
https://amzn.to/2Upowhy - Get “How To Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big” by Scott Adams
https://nav.al/rich - Naval’s podcast and other social media links
This presentation is a different animal than my usual videos in that we are not playing or reviewing an Intellivision game. What captured my imagination about the Amico was its core philosophy of connecting with people. I wanted my channel to be about THAT. Not just the games, but the connection, and what we can ALL learn from those connections to become better people and live better lives. In the future, I’m hoping to bring in people to do just that. However, current circumstances make this very difficult, but I’m not letting that stop me! So, in this video I want to talk to you about the concept of talent stacks and how you can use them to do amazing things. Perhaps without knowing it, I believe this is exactly what Tommy has done. Who knows, maybe after watching this video, you too might be able to start your own video game company one day!
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