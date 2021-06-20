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Hunter Biden's Treasonous Art Grift
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190 views • June 20, 2021
The Hunter Biden conundrum. Under the soft scrutiny of the media. Hunter Biden has been allowed to walk away as the intermediary for his family's pay to play scheme that violates the oval office and jeopardizes national security.
And now suddenly Hunter Biden is selling abstract paintings for $500,000 a piece to unknown nefarious donors and those donors will remain confidential. Something smells rotten in Denmark. Of course, Hunter's resume of zero experience continues to land him the big money from the big guy. As Hunter has zero experience as a painter.
Just how stupid does the Biden crime family think the American people are? But if they get away with this, they can absolutely get away with anything.
And now suddenly Hunter Biden is selling abstract paintings for $500,000 a piece to unknown nefarious donors and those donors will remain confidential. Something smells rotten in Denmark. Of course, Hunter's resume of zero experience continues to land him the big money from the big guy. As Hunter has zero experience as a painter.
Just how stupid does the Biden crime family think the American people are? But if they get away with this, they can absolutely get away with anything.
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