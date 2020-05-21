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Dr. Annie Bukacek - Covid-19 Death Certificates Are Manipulated
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36 views • May 21, 2020
April 9, 2020: Montana Physician Dr. Annie Bukacek Discusses How COVID-19 Death Certificates Are Being Manipulated
Dr. Bukacek is a longtime Montana physician with over 30 years' experience practicing medicine. Signing death certificates is a routine part of her job.
In this brief video, Dr. Bukacek blows the whistle on the way the CDC is instructing physicians to exaggerate COVID-19 deaths on death certificates.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V0lIWZpiRU0&feature=youtu.be
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/whistleblower-how-cdc-manipulating-covid-19-death-toll
Dr. Bukacek is a longtime Montana physician with over 30 years' experience practicing medicine. Signing death certificates is a routine part of her job.
In this brief video, Dr. Bukacek blows the whistle on the way the CDC is instructing physicians to exaggerate COVID-19 deaths on death certificates.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V0lIWZpiRU0&feature=youtu.be
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/whistleblower-how-cdc-manipulating-covid-19-death-toll
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