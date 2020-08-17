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Illinois community steps in after lemonade stand robbed at gunpoint, losers stole $30 at gun point?
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69 views • August 17, 2020
#Lemonade #LemonadeStand #Robbery #Community #Support #Police #Suspect
It was on Friday when two 13-year-old boys running a lemonade stand were robbed, apparently at gunpoint, in Peoria's East Bluff.
Just before 5pm on August 7, two males approached Jude Peterson and his friends as they sold lemonade on the corner of California and Forest Hill in Peoria. In video provided by a neighbor, a male in a dark hoodie, who was described as a teenager, moves fast, displaying what looks to be a firearm. The male then quickly snatches the boys' cash box, running off with $30.
Nathan, Jude's father, said at first, he was horrified. Nathan was in his basement when his wife called down to him, saying she had been told the boys were jumped.
"I just almost blacked out a little bit, like I felt my body running up the stairs, but for just a moment, it was pretty intense," said Peterson.
Luckily, everybody was okay, just a bit shaken up. What really moved Nathan is how his neighbors responded. People wanted to help in any way they could. Some folks even bought a glass of lemonade for $20, after they heard what happened.
"One guy in particular, he came back like a half hour later and he had all these bags of chips and candy and everything...he's like hey you can sell this at your stand, and helped set it up," said Peterson.
The community also offered emotional support for the boys.
Video Source: https://wxow.com/2020/08/12/east-bluff-community-steps-in-after-lemonade-stand-robbed-at-gunpoint/
Youtube: youtu.be/dNT1HynGJks
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/A62Nn6O77FlC/
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vmdqe
Brighteon: brighteon.com/cbf87b60-a002-44d2-a3c7-4035466bd3df
It was on Friday when two 13-year-old boys running a lemonade stand were robbed, apparently at gunpoint, in Peoria's East Bluff.
Just before 5pm on August 7, two males approached Jude Peterson and his friends as they sold lemonade on the corner of California and Forest Hill in Peoria. In video provided by a neighbor, a male in a dark hoodie, who was described as a teenager, moves fast, displaying what looks to be a firearm. The male then quickly snatches the boys' cash box, running off with $30.
Nathan, Jude's father, said at first, he was horrified. Nathan was in his basement when his wife called down to him, saying she had been told the boys were jumped.
"I just almost blacked out a little bit, like I felt my body running up the stairs, but for just a moment, it was pretty intense," said Peterson.
Luckily, everybody was okay, just a bit shaken up. What really moved Nathan is how his neighbors responded. People wanted to help in any way they could. Some folks even bought a glass of lemonade for $20, after they heard what happened.
"One guy in particular, he came back like a half hour later and he had all these bags of chips and candy and everything...he's like hey you can sell this at your stand, and helped set it up," said Peterson.
The community also offered emotional support for the boys.
Video Source: https://wxow.com/2020/08/12/east-bluff-community-steps-in-after-lemonade-stand-robbed-at-gunpoint/
Youtube: youtu.be/dNT1HynGJks
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/A62Nn6O77FlC/
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vmdqe
Brighteon: brighteon.com/cbf87b60-a002-44d2-a3c7-4035466bd3df
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