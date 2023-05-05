'LAST VIDEO OF AGWN (MIKE MORALES) HE DIED!

ROSI AND I TRULY LOVED MIKE AND WILL MISS HIM. HE NEVER MIXED WORDS WHEN HONORING YESHUA/JESUS OR EXPOSING THE EVIL AGENDA OF CHEMTRAILING TO DESTROY HUMANITY. MIKE HAS BEEN PART OF THE TRUTH COMMUNITY FOR SEVERAL YEARS AND I'M SURE SOME OF YOU HAVE WTCHED HI AMAZING VIDEOS AT ONE TIME OR ANOTHER. ONE WEEK GO TODAY MIKE LOST HI BATTLE WITH STAGE 4 CANCER. PLEASE SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW AND IF YOU WISH, THERE'S CONTACTS AT THE END OF THE VIDEO TO SEND YOUR COMMENTS. MIKES ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS E-MAIL IS STILL ACTIVE. YOU CAN ALSO GO TO HIS OBITUARY PAGE AND LEAVE THE COMMENT THERE. MORE THN EVIL THE REST OF US NEED TO CARRY ON WHERE MIKE LEFT OFF. THE WORLD IS GETING FAR MORE EVIL BY THE DAY NOW. HOPEFULLY THE LORD WILL PULL HIS PEOPLE OUT OF HERE BEFORE BELIEVERS LIKE MY WIFE AND I ARE MURDERED BY THE CRIMINAL AMERICAN GOVERNMENT OR THE 100+ MILLION ILLEGALS READY TO MURDER US WHEN THE STOCK MARKET CRASHES IN THE VERY NER FUTURE. WAKEUP!