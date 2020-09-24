'The Gordian Knot.

Interesting and insightful take on current events.



Quote:



"Problem. Reaction. Solution.



I had an interesting insight the other day: the pandemic security theater to which we’re being subjected; the authoritarian lockdowns, the mask mandates, the closed businesses that have bankrupted millions of people – all of this is designed with the purpose of discrediting the whole idea of representative government.



If the people you elect and the government to which you pay taxes will so insouciantly bankrupt you and heckle you about wearing masks, your eventual reaction will be to “burn it down,” as BLM and Antifa are wont to do. It looks like all of us, on every side are being manipulated toward this outcome."



[...]



"Reading what was written ten years ago is like reading the script of what happened in 2020:



'At first, the notion of a more controlled world gained wide acceptance and approval. Citizens willingly gave up some of their sovereignty — and their privacy — to more paternalistic states in exchange for greater safety and stability. Citizens were more tolerant, and even eager, for top-down direction and oversight, and national leaders had more latitude to impose order in the ways they saw fit. In developed countries, this heightened oversight took many forms: biometric IDs for all citizens, for example, and tighter regulation of key industries whose stability was deemed vital to national interests.'"