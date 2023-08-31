I have Something to Say

You
will learn in this Episode my views of what I believe is going on in
this Country by those who believe in Democracy. Also there belief in
how Democracy is the answer and how they use it against us.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.