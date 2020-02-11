Deadly CoronaVirus Outbreak - Update 10/Feb/2020

** Yes, Coronavirus is a BIOWEAPON with gene sequencing that’s only possible if it was genetically modified in a lab

** An explosive interview with Dr. Francis Boyle, who drafted the Biological Weapons Act has given a detailed statement admitting that the 2019 Wuhan Coronavirus is an offensive Biological Warfare Weapon and that the World Health Organization (WHO) already knows about it.

** (Natural News) The truth about novel coronavirus is starting to trickle its way out of the realm of independent science with new research pointing to strange anomalies in the virus’s genetic structure that suggest it’s more than likely a bioweapon.

Published in the online journal bioRxiv, the study found that novel coronavirus contains “key structural proteins” from HIV. Entitled, “Uncanny similarity of unique inserts in the 2019-nCoV spike protein to HIV-1 gp120 and Gag,” the paper identifies four unique insertions in the virus’s spike glycoprotein that aren’t present in any other form of coronavirus, meaning this one is a whole different animal.

The paper goes into further specifics about how these inserts do not appear to be natural, concluding that the engineering of novel coronavirus with these unusual gene sequences “is unlikely to be fortuitous in nature,” again pointing to its unnatural origin.

Almost nobody knows about this study because the mainstream media is ignoring it and its implications. And independent media outlets like Zero Hedge that have dared to report on it are now being systematically censored from Twitter and other social media platforms for spreading “misinformation.”

“Any suggestion that the coronavirus was engineered as a bioweapon had to be immediately eliminated,” writes Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, about the situation.

“The prevailing panic by the establishment sought to blame this outbreak on Mother Nature – i.e. bats, snakes, seafood, etc. – rather than the human beings who are playing around with deadly biological weapons that are designed to extinguish human life.”

Be sure to watch the below Health Ranger report from Brighteon.com about the coronavirus situation, entitled “Coronavirus is BIOLOGICAL WEAPON system designed to destroy America:”

Based on the information put forth by Zero Hedge that got the site banned from Twitter, it appears that novel coronavirus is, in fact, a manufactured bioweapon. The question that remains is whether or not it was accidentally or intentionally released.

Dr. Peng Zhou, Ph.D., the scientist who Zero Hedge outed for working with deadly viruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, very well could have been involved with research on this particular virus that potentially went terribly wrong. Or, it’s possible that it was developed on purpose as a covert bioweapon to unleash havoc on the world.

Keep in mind that the aforementioned paper has since been retracted, meaning someone got to the researchers who published it and pressured them to withdraw it, presumably because it contains too much truth.

There’s obviously much more to the story than we’re all being told, and yet the corporate media continues to publish lies – or nothing at all – about the true origin of novel coronavirus. We’re all expected to just believe the narrative that bats and snakes at a seafood market caused this, case closed.

“No doubt the authors of this particular paper have been sufficiently threatened to revise their conclusions, and an update of their original paper will soon be posted that effectively denounces everything they stated in the original paper,” Adams contends.

“The criminal wing of the science establishment strikes again, of course, and this tactic of threatening scientists with loss of funding, being blacklisted or even physically threatened and killed is not unusual at all.”

Time will tell if anything becomes of politically incorrect science like this that lets the cat out of the bag, so to speak. It’s apparently too much truth for the general public to handle, so it has to be stifled and buried, at least for now.

** (Natural News) Believe it or not, the coronavirus strain that’s currently spreading throughout China and abroad is a patented virus that’s owned by an entity called The Pirbright Institute, which is partially funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The patent page for coronavirus explains that it “may be used as a vaccine for treating and/or preventing a disease, such as infectious bronchitis, in a subject,” suggesting that this is just another weaponized viral strain designed to sell more useless, deadly vaccines, while at the same time killing off a few thousand, or perhaps a few million, people.