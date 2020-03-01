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Time Travel and Sodomite Programming in Film and TV - Part 3 - 12 Monkeys - How the Experts Do It
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95 views • March 01, 2020
Here's another example from a TV production of the explicit pairing of time travel with sodomite mind control programming. Again, this is a big deal because it has to do with the nature of our present situation, where our reality is the result of intentional tampering with time.
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