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CovidHOAX: A fearless lioness is standing up to tyranny.
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2310 views • September 27, 2021
The people of the world are sick and tired of being set against each other by powerful criminals who want us divided so they can continue to rape, steal from and exploit us.
Audra Morgan is Mad as Hell and Not Going to Take it Anymore!
Audra Morgan delivers a super-charged message to the San Diego County, California, Board of Supervisors and calls them out for supporting the Covid political agenda, ignoring the civil rights of citizens and causing needless suffering and death. This lady adds new meaning to the phrase righteous indignation. Her passion for truth and liberty plus anger against lies and tyranny produce an outpouring from the heart that will leave you breathless. Her comments are not directed to those seeking information, but is a call to action of those who already know that the Covid pandemic is fake and that the purpose of the deception is to provide a cover for the agendas of depopulation and servitude. 2021 Sept 14
Source: San Diego Board of Supervisors https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KW_aIYm16jA
Audra Morgan is Mad as Hell and Not Going to Take it Anymore!
Audra Morgan delivers a super-charged message to the San Diego County, California, Board of Supervisors and calls them out for supporting the Covid political agenda, ignoring the civil rights of citizens and causing needless suffering and death. This lady adds new meaning to the phrase righteous indignation. Her passion for truth and liberty plus anger against lies and tyranny produce an outpouring from the heart that will leave you breathless. Her comments are not directed to those seeking information, but is a call to action of those who already know that the Covid pandemic is fake and that the purpose of the deception is to provide a cover for the agendas of depopulation and servitude. 2021 Sept 14
Source: San Diego Board of Supervisors https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KW_aIYm16jA
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