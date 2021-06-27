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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1614 - John Doe - Video of the attack
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184 views • June 27, 2021
The victim was standing on his skateboard talking to friends, when Millsaps, who was wearing a pair of brass knuckles, walked up and hit him, knocking him to the ground. He then continued to punch the victim, until one of his friends pulled him away. The victim sustained a bruised right eye, a cut on his neck, broken teeth, and a concussion.
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