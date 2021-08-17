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SHOCKING TYRANNY In Australia! - Military DEPLOYED! - MASS ARRESTS! - What You NEED To Know!
World Alternative Media
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1219 views • August 17, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the absolutely insane tyranny and provisions in locked down Australia as Sydney is locked down with military deployed and Melbourne faces a longer curfew.
When the military is deployed, one would expect there to be a war. Well there is. The war is on the public. The population of Australia.
This is a massive depopulation event. This is the beginning of one of the greatest genocides in human history and it's largely getting by with the consent of the masses. Even if people disagree with it, they are consenting if they aren't resisting and standing in the streets daily.
From being told to drink their alcohol through masks to being told they can't exercise or go outside, the insanity continues. Millions of Australians are essentially enslaved. Vaccine passports are coming in and arrests are happening left and right. Children are being put in encampments to be mass jabbed by the tens of thousands. This is war.

In this video we break down what you need to know and the facts they're not telling you as the insane tyrants grow more and more powerful as does the power of the disobedient public.

Stay tuned for more from WAM!

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson

Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesnewspoliticsnwoconspiracyaustraliatyrannyeugenicsinsanecoronaviruscovid19covidwam
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