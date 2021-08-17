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SHOCKING TYRANNY In Australia! - Military DEPLOYED! - MASS ARRESTS! - What You NEED To Know!
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1219 views • August 17, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the absolutely insane tyranny and provisions in locked down Australia as Sydney is locked down with military deployed and Melbourne faces a longer curfew.
When the military is deployed, one would expect there to be a war. Well there is. The war is on the public. The population of Australia.
This is a massive depopulation event. This is the beginning of one of the greatest genocides in human history and it's largely getting by with the consent of the masses. Even if people disagree with it, they are consenting if they aren't resisting and standing in the streets daily.
From being told to drink their alcohol through masks to being told they can't exercise or go outside, the insanity continues. Millions of Australians are essentially enslaved. Vaccine passports are coming in and arrests are happening left and right. Children are being put in encampments to be mass jabbed by the tens of thousands. This is war.
In this video we break down what you need to know and the facts they're not telling you as the insane tyrants grow more and more powerful as does the power of the disobedient public.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the absolutely insane tyranny and provisions in locked down Australia as Sydney is locked down with military deployed and Melbourne faces a longer curfew.
When the military is deployed, one would expect there to be a war. Well there is. The war is on the public. The population of Australia.
This is a massive depopulation event. This is the beginning of one of the greatest genocides in human history and it's largely getting by with the consent of the masses. Even if people disagree with it, they are consenting if they aren't resisting and standing in the streets daily.
From being told to drink their alcohol through masks to being told they can't exercise or go outside, the insanity continues. Millions of Australians are essentially enslaved. Vaccine passports are coming in and arrests are happening left and right. Children are being put in encampments to be mass jabbed by the tens of thousands. This is war.
In this video we break down what you need to know and the facts they're not telling you as the insane tyrants grow more and more powerful as does the power of the disobedient public.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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