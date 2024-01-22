And We Know 1.22.2024 TIMBER!!!, Comms perfection, Dogs, DeSantis, GA, Kari, CBDC, Tennis, Dana White, No free pass, Pray!

LT of And We Know

Jan 22, 2024

What a great weekend. The word timber snuck right in there with President Trump had the conspiracy folks giddy. Let’s look into this and so much more on Djokovic, Dan White comments wrecking the social media world, Fani exposed for all to see and many losing their minds over Trump. Let’s Go.

Another Person Arrested for Starting Fires they Once said was Caused by Climate Change

https://t.me/candlesinthenight/68073

Alexander Soros Brain goes https://t.me/candlesinthenight/68077

Unsurfaced clip of Fani Willis in 2020 saying that she’d Fire any Employee who Sleeps with a Co-Worker and says “I would not date people who worked under me” https://t.me/candlesinthenight/68085

The University of Michigan dedicates 500 Jobs and $30 Million Dollars per Year on DEI https://t.me/candlesinthenight/68090

Did Trump just say in his own way that they’ve given him a 3rd term? https://t.me/candlesinthenight/68128

Trump just said Nikki Hallie is going Timmmmmber!!!!!! https://t.me/SpyGateDown/32850

• Todays Q Delta January 19, 2018 “The Shot Heard Around the World” https://t.me/candlesinthenight/68247





I'm yelling Timber🌳Kennedy https://t.me/traceytray17/218565





South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster: "New Hampshire is for Trump, South Carolina is too. We'll see you at the finish line." https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/54168





This is why the fake news media is attacking Elon and the X platform. They have lost control of the narrative they once had. https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/54153





Met Nikki Haley just now at a Chic Fil A and she was not too happy to be asked why she is wasting so much money on tv ads when there are homeless veterans in the USA and she is going to lose to Trump anyways. https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/54141





All worried ab out Gitmo https://t.me/PepeMatter/18409





DeSantis just conceded his failing presidential campaign and endorsed Donald Trump over Nikki Haley and Joe Biden. https://t.me/PepeMatter/18415





Interesting..When talking about who Trump will pick as his Vice President, Kari Lake says... https://t.me/PepeMatter/18423





MSNBC says Trump is an insurrectionist existential crisis to Democracy that could enact vengeance on the press and it's racist to allow him on the ballot. https://t.me/PepeMatter/18424





THIS IS BIG‼️ New Hampshire Republicans introduce a House Bill against Geoengineering! 😃(Chemtrails no longer a conspiracy theory!) https://t.me/qthestormrider777/19724





🔥A flawless takedown of the DEI mindset: https://t.me/Patri0tsareinContr0l/5184





“No one has ever shown that human emissions of c02 drive global warming, and if it could be shown, then you would have to show that the 97% of emissions that are natural do not drive global warming. “ https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/53191

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v48krff-1.22.24-timber-comms-perfection-dogs-desantis-ga-kari-cbdc-tennis-dana-whit.html