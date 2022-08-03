COT Report Extremely Bullish For SILVER | Dave Kranzler

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The positions shown by Commitment of Traders report are at "extreme" levels, says Dave Kranzler of The Mining Stock Journal. The banks are net-long silver and the hedge funds are net-short both gold and silver. Its times like these when the COT report "gets interesting," he says. Typically, positions like these signal a reversal in the sector, he notes. "It's the most bullish report I've seen in recent memory."