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China has reported its first death due to Monkey B virus| All you need to know about Monkey B virus
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63 views • July 18, 2021
Original video posted on July 18 2021 is Here
https://youtu.be/D2Zn2oWNmck
China has reported its first death due to Monkey B virus| All you need to know about the Monkey B virus
Make sure to watch the video till the end to know everything about the Monkey B virus including What are its symptoms, How is it transmitted, etc.
Other names for Monkey B virus
BV
Points discussed in this video
1.Age of the patient who died due to the Monkey B virus
2.Symptoms of Monkey B virus
3.Did the people around the veterinarian test positive for the Monkey B virus?
4.How is the BV transmitted?
A Beijing-based veterinarian, confirmed as China's first human infection case with Monkey B Virus (BV), has died from the infection. Make sure to watch this video till the end to know all about this Monkey B virus
So, a 53-year-old male vet, who works for an institution researching on non-human primates, was identified with the infection following early-onset symptoms of nausea and vomiting, a month after he dissected two dead monkeys in early March. The vet died on May 27, after seeking treatment in several hospitals.
Since there were reportedly no fatal or even clinically evident BV infections in China before, the vet's case marks the first human infection case with BV identified in the country
Although samples of the veterinarian's cerebrospinal fluid collected by researchers in April tested positive for BV, all of his close contacts were said to have tested negative.
The virus, initially isolated in 1932, is an alphaherpesvirus enzootic in macaques of the genus Macaca. It can be transmitted via direct contact and exchange of bodily secretions; and has a fatality rate of 70 percent to 80 percent.
BV in monkeys might pose a potential threat to occupational workers. It is necessary to eliminate BV during the development of specific pathogen-free rhesus colonies and to strengthen surveillance in laboratory macaques and occupational workers in China.
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https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John+1&;version=KJV
https://youtu.be/D2Zn2oWNmck
China has reported its first death due to Monkey B virus| All you need to know about the Monkey B virus
Make sure to watch the video till the end to know everything about the Monkey B virus including What are its symptoms, How is it transmitted, etc.
Other names for Monkey B virus
BV
Points discussed in this video
1.Age of the patient who died due to the Monkey B virus
2.Symptoms of Monkey B virus
3.Did the people around the veterinarian test positive for the Monkey B virus?
4.How is the BV transmitted?
A Beijing-based veterinarian, confirmed as China's first human infection case with Monkey B Virus (BV), has died from the infection. Make sure to watch this video till the end to know all about this Monkey B virus
So, a 53-year-old male vet, who works for an institution researching on non-human primates, was identified with the infection following early-onset symptoms of nausea and vomiting, a month after he dissected two dead monkeys in early March. The vet died on May 27, after seeking treatment in several hospitals.
Since there were reportedly no fatal or even clinically evident BV infections in China before, the vet's case marks the first human infection case with BV identified in the country
Although samples of the veterinarian's cerebrospinal fluid collected by researchers in April tested positive for BV, all of his close contacts were said to have tested negative.
The virus, initially isolated in 1932, is an alphaherpesvirus enzootic in macaques of the genus Macaca. It can be transmitted via direct contact and exchange of bodily secretions; and has a fatality rate of 70 percent to 80 percent.
BV in monkeys might pose a potential threat to occupational workers. It is necessary to eliminate BV during the development of specific pathogen-free rhesus colonies and to strengthen surveillance in laboratory macaques and occupational workers in China.
Jesus Is Coming Soon!!!
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
Online Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John+1&;version=KJV
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